Cristiano Ronaldo on the way out? Manchester United does not believe it!
Cristiano Ronaldo could try to leave Manchester United again in the next Premier League transfer window. But the English club does not believe it.
Cristiano Ronaldo will he leave Manchester United in the next Premier League transfer window? Manchester United don’t believe it. According to information from ESPN UK, the Mancunian leaders do not see the Portuguese international leaving next January. They believe that their Portuguese star lacks courtiers and that the latter will end the season in the jersey of the Red Devils.
Cristiano Ronaldo coveted by Galatasaray
In recent days, Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of rumors of an interest from Galatasaray. A manager of the Istanbul club even confirmed to keep in touch with the player’s entourage. Besides the Turkish club, in recent months many clubs have been cited as interested.
PSG, OM, Chelsea…
Napoli, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and even PSG and OM, not to mention a Saudi club. But at this stage, none of these clubs have made an offer to Manchester United. For this reason, the English club aren’t too worried about their luxury replacement.
