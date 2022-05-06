Cristiano Ronaldo: one of his newborns has died

On the evening of Monday April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez posted a message on social media to announce the death of their newborn son. Besides, the boy’s twin is fine.

“You are our angel”

“It is with the greatest sadness that we announce that our baby boy has passed away”write Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguezin words translated in particular by The Team. “It’s the greatest pain a parent can feel”continues the couple, and that “Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness”.

“Our boy, you are our angel. We will love you forever”concludes the poignant message.

> To read also: Football: Cristiano Ronaldo attacks a young supporter, an investigation is opened

A big family

Cristiano Ronaldo37, became the father, on June 17, 2010, of little Cristiano Junior. He reportedly paid the mother €12 million to have sole custody of the child, and for her to remain anonymous. In July 2017, the footballer unveiled a snapshot of his twins Eva and Mateo, born of a surrogate mother. In a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez28 years old, since the end of December 2016, the young woman gave birth on November 12, 2017 to a little Alana.

It was last October that Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo announced that they were expecting twins.

> Our articles on Cristiano Ronaldo