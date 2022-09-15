Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo opens his goal counter this season to the delight of the supporters… of Sheriff Tiraspol

Siuuuuu“! Cristiano Ronaldo is back. Holder for the third time (only) of the season with Manchester United, the Portuguese striker unlocked his goal counter after 336 minutes of drought against Sheriff Tiraspol.

The score is one goal to zero in favor of the Mancunians, traveling to Moldova on the occasion of the second day of the Europa League. As we approach the break, the Red Devils obtain a penalty following a foul by Kpozo on scupper. A penalty that Cristiano Ronaldo will take care of, silent since the start of the season. The Portuguese rushes, shoots in the middle of the goal and deceives the opposing goalkeeper who had chosen to dive on his right. Deliverance for CR7! It is indeed a meeting counting for the 2nd day of the group stage of the Europa League, a competition which he wanted to flee during the transfer window, and yet… Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first goal of the season as s he was in a Champions League final. An achievement that puts an end to 336 minutes of drought, an eternity for the Portuguese legend, and celebrated by a good part of the Moldovan fans who fervently shouted his famous gimmick from “Siuuuuu“. In Moldova or elsewhere, Ronaldo remains a star.

It is also his first goal in the Europa League. At 37, Ronaldo therefore leaves his mark on an additional competition… the 16th in which he scores at least one goal! Among all the competitions in which he participated, only the Community Shield (2007), the Supertaça (in 2002 he remained on the bench with Sporting) and the UEFA Cup (2002), ancestor of the Europa League , resisted him.

