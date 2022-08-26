Cristiano Ronaldo opens the door for a club, big surprise in sight!

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be at an impasse at Manchester United. The Portuguese striker has been looking since the start of the summer to leave the Red Devils to find a club playing in the Champions League. After being rejected by many teams in Europe, the fivefold Ballon d’Or could return to where it all began. According to information from brandCristiano Ronaldo has decided to return to Sporting Portugal and asks his agent to find a solution to make this transfer possible.

Substitute in United’s victory over their great rival Liverpool, the future of the Portuguese is written far from England. It remains to be seen whether such an operation could take place. The Lisbon club will no doubt have to make major financial efforts but still dreams of bringing the idol back to the country. Cristiano Ronaldo could well tread the lawn of the Vélodrome, but with a different jersey from that imagined by the Marseille supporters.