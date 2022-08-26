Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo opens the door for a club, big surprise in sight!

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be at an impasse at Manchester United. The Portuguese striker has been looking since the start of the summer to leave the Red Devils to find a club playing in the Champions League. After being rejected by many teams in Europe, the fivefold Ballon d’Or could return to where it all began. According to information from brandCristiano Ronaldo has decided to return to Sporting Portugal and asks his agent to find a solution to make this transfer possible.

Substitute in United’s victory over their great rival Liverpool, the future of the Portuguese is written far from England. It remains to be seen whether such an operation could take place. The Lisbon club will no doubt have to make major financial efforts but still dreams of bringing the idol back to the country. Cristiano Ronaldo could well tread the lawn of the Vélodrome, but with a different jersey from that imagined by the Marseille supporters.

to summarize

Cristiano Ronaldo has been looking to leave Manchester United for several weeks to relaunch at a club playing in the Champions League. The striker would now be ready to join Sporting Portugal, his training club.

Arnaud Dechelotte

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

The series that dethroned The Sandman as the most watched on Netflix

9 mins ago

Who is Wookid who composed this title for Mylène Farmer?

10 mins ago

Angelina Jolie sued the FBI over Brad Pitt

11 mins ago

White shirts: 10 irresistible models to wear this fall 2022

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button