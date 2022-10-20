Cristiano Ronaldo? Opinions divided on its early release

Patrice Evra, former Manchester United defender and teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, came to support the latter and criticize the way Erik Ten Hag treats the Portuguese. But he seems alone.

On Sky Sports, Patrice Evra claims not to understand how Erik Ten Hag manages the playing time of Cristiano Ronaldo : “In the post-match interview with Manchester City, about the reason he remained on the bench, he explained that it was because he respected his character. If he really respected him, he should play him every time“Estimated the former defender.

Thierry Henry has a mixed opinion

Words that Thierry Henry does not share: “ It’s not easy for the coach but he’s there for the team, not for Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano is part of the team and it’s up to him to find a solution said the former Arsenal striker.

Schmeichel disagrees with Cristiano Ronaldo

Finally, Peter Schmeichel, another former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Red Devils, does not understand the attitude of the Portuguese star and does not agree with him: ” (Cristiano Ronaldo) leaving like this creates everything we don’t want right now. He must have known it would make headlines. This is the first time that I can say that I am disappointed with him. Normally, I support him, I understand his situation. The problem is that he is such a great player, he has such a great presence. Should we let him play or let him go? I do not know he concluded.

Join us on our Instagram account or find football’s best statements

Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news: