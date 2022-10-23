Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo out, Casemiro miracle continues at Manchester United

While Cristiano Ronaldo was banned from the Manchester United first team for refusing to come on in Wednesday’s win over Tottenham (2-0) and leaving Old Trafford before the final whistle, Casemiro is already starting to be indispensable at the Red Devils.

As the Spanish daily noted before the trip to Stamford Bridge, Manchester United had been undefeated (4 wins, 1 draw) since the Brazilian midfielder, who arrived at MU this summer after spending nine years at Real Madrid, started. “Casemiro has a good connection with Fred. We see how he develops and why we signed him. It grows game after game. He is an important player in this group, he was magnificent. His performance shows what the club expects from him. He shows what he can do for the team,” Mancunian coach Erik ten Hag recently said of the former Merengue.

This Saturday, Casemiro’s fine series continued with a draw on Chelsea’s lawn (1-1). And guess who scored the equalizing goal at the end of money-time? The Brazilian environment of course!

Manchester United have not been defeated (4 wins, 2 draws) since Casemiro, who arrived at the Red Devils this summer after spending nine years at Real Madrid, was installed as a starter. Tonight, the Brazilian saved MU.

