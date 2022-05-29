Cristiano Ronaldo overlooked for the ultimate Premier League award

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: the most followed footballers on social networks

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United hasn’t exactly gone the best way. If the Portuguese was very good individually, he did not allow his team to qualify for the Champions League next season. A competition he left in the round of 16 this year. As the end of the season approaches, the five-time Golden Ball is missing to win a prestigious title.

Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo is not one of the eight players nominated for the title of best Premier League player of the season. A rather surprising absence when you know that he has twice been voted player of the month this season and that he is the third top scorer in the championship.