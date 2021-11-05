Cristiano Ronaldo, park the Range Rover badly and get a fine at the United lunch!

The team lunch was expensive for Cristiano Ronaldo . The Portuguese for the hurry to reach all his companions of the Machester United and Solskjaer he didn’t pay much attention to where he parked his car. And like any motorist, he ran into a surprise left by the brigade.

All Manchester United met in an Italian restaurant, in the neighborhood of Hale in Greater Mancheste, it is a pity, however, that the post-workout went wrong for the Portuguese, who upon leaving the club found a fine waiting for him on his Range Rover Sport SVR. The SUV, from 112,000 euros and with 575 horses which allow the 0-100 to be burned in 4.5 seconds, it was parked in no-stop parking by the former Juventus player who hadn’t paid too much attention to the road sign on the street.

“Salty” period for the former Juventus player

What was supposed to be a relaxing post workout afternoon it ended with a “sweet” with a very salty flavor. Although there was no shortage of smiling selfies of CR7, posted on his Instagram profile before, after and during lunch.

An icing on the cake, the fine, in a crucial moment for the former Juventus player and the Red Devils, called to a test of strength in view of the Saturday derby against Manchester City: winning it would mean chasing away the ghosts of the ugly knockout with Liverpool lost 5-0 and the draw in Champios League against Atalanta remedied last Tuesday in Bergamo, and would ensure a little respite for the Norwegian coach, now with the future hanging by a thread and constantly under the magnifying glass of the top management of the company.

