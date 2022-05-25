Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to his deceased son during a match

Less than a week after announcing on Instagram the loss of her son, who died at birth, Cristiano Ronaldo was back on the pitch. During Manchester United’s match against Arsenal, the footballer was very emotional.

A brave return to the pitch for Cristiano Ronaldo

The show must go on… This is, in any case, what we saw this Saturday, April 23, 2022. Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was again on the lawn to play a match against Arsenal. Through a press release, his coach Ralf Rangnick had, in fact, confirmed the presence of the athlete in training with Manchester United, despite the mourning he has been facing for a few days.

In effect, Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina, pregnant with twins, had announced, distraught, the death of their son in childbirth. Terrible news that had moved its subscribers on Instagram. “Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness,” he said on Instagram. The day after the tragedy, the world-famous footballer was absent from the match between his team and Liverpool.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his poignant gesture for his deceased son

So, of course, Manchester United v Arsenal gamethis Saturday, April 23, 2022, marked the great return of Cristiano Ronaldo, still deeply saddened by this loss. After only 34 minutes of the match, he scored the only goal of the game. The opportunity for him to look up and raise his finger to the sky. A beautiful, sober and delicate way to pay tribute to his son who died a few days earlier. The footballer even posted the photograph of this poignant moment on his Instagram account.

Cristiano Ronaldo has therefore not lost its splendor despite the difficult times he faces. It must be said that he can count on the support of his fans. During the same match, the supporters stood up in the seventh minute of the game, in reference to the number of his jersey, and applauded the player for a minute. This return to the field has undoubtedly given strength to Cristiano Ronaldo.