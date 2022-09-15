Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to his father

In an interview with the program “Good Morning Britain” on ITV, the superstar of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo, indulged in some confidences about his private life and in particular about his difficult childhood. Rare and instructive.

Cristiano Ronaldo is today untouchable in club as in selection. At 37, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner already has dozens of records to his credit that already make him one of the best footballers in history. Records that are unlikely to be broken anytime soon.

But it wasn’t always easy for CR7. Born at Funchalon the island of Madeirahis family was not awash in gold, and the little cristiano found in football an escape from the poverty that watched him. In 1997he even had to leave his island to Lisbon and the SportingPortugal At the age of 12.

” Just the fact that I had to leave my family at the age of twelve to live in Lisbon alone in a boarding school, was very, very difficult for me. It was the worst experience of my life. But fortunately my father was always there to help me. My family was the basis of my success confided the former number 7 merengue who takes a tender look at his parent, who died prematurely seventeen years ago at the age of 52:

“When I talk about my father, I’m proud of him because he taught me a lot of things. I remember one day, when I came home from training, I told him that later on we would have a big house and that we would become rich. He replied that it was impossible. Today, I have everything I promised my father. But he is no longer there… »

