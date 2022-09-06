Cristiano Ronaldo performs like a true leader after Bukayo Saka’s equalizer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership qualities were shown to the world after Bukayo Saka’s equalizer against Manchester United. You can see those fan images below.

It was an action-packed first half at Old Trafford. In the 34th minute, Brazilian striker Antony, who was making his United debut, put Erik ten Hag ahead.

You could say Antony’s opener was against the run of play given Arsenal’s dominance for long periods, but the Gunners fought back on the hour mark through Saka.

If you missed it, here are the images of that action from Sunday’s game.

SAKA HAS LEVELED IT! 😲 Arsenal have dominated in the second half and now they have their reward ✅ pic.twitter.com/r8zIbq5fng — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

Arsenal deserved no more and United had to recover after a sluggish start to the second half. It was then that Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted rallying his teammates after Saka leveled the score.

As you can see from the video above, several players looked crestfallen at losing their lead, but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner made sure to motivate the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

Ronaldo then walked to the central circle and clapped as if to say “we start again”. Tyrell Malacia has not failed to draw inspiration from his gestures.

Manchester United fans loved Ronaldo’s reaction after the goal. One said: “Do we have the mentality to get back into the game if Ronaldo is not on the pitch? I’m not so sure. The previous times, we would probably have sulked and lost by two goals. »

Another commented: “How come this man is not captain of Manchester United? I keep reading that he’s there for himself and all he cares about is his personal bests? It seems like… “

A third wrote: “That’s what they never show. No matter what situation he finds himself in, he always proves the type of guy he is on the pitch. He likes to win. »

What the media won’t show you, I love this guy 👑 🐐 https://t.co/lMDRE90kTF — 🧔🏽 (@JAY6th) September 5, 2022

Six minutes later Marcus Rashford restored United’s lead after a fine effort from Bruno Fernandes.

Rashford ended the game soon after to secure the Reds’ fourth straight Premier League win.

It’s a huge win for the Reds and after the final whistle, Ten Hag explained how replacing Cristiano Ronaldo helped his side beat Arsenal on Sunday.

Well done, lads! And a very special thank you to our supporters! 👏🏽

Let’s go, Devils! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/TB2WJRnrQO — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 4, 2022

When asked about the reasoning behind Rashford’s move in the second half, Ten Hag said: “He can also do it from the right, you bring in Cristiano Ronaldo as a centre-forward.

“Marcus did as a nine and from the wing, he played like Christian Eriksen, a pressure play, he transferred really well, but we expect him to play a way of playing as a striker to be the target. , drop, play more, link, get in the box and score goals.

“I’m really happy with his performance, it shows his development and room for improvement, but he has such great ability, I’m happy with him in the team. »

