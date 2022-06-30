Cristiano Ronaldo persuaded two players to join Man Utd with just a phone call

Cristiano Ronaldo once phoned two Manchester United transfer targets and convinced them to join the club ahead of arch-rivals Arsenal.

The five-time Ballon d’Or was used by Sir Alex Ferguson to secure the signing of full-backs Rafael and Fabio da Silva.

Rafael told the UTD Podcast that he got a call from ‘CR7’ when he was a teenager and his influence helped them make their decision.

“He called my phone and I will never forget him,” the current Botafogo player said.

“My phone had all the zeros [sur l’écran, pour indiquer un appel international] and I was like, ‘Who is this? I have never received a call like this. I answered, and I knew him because I had trained with him before.

“He just said, ‘Ah, [salut en portugais] ! I ran to my bus saying, ‘It’s Ronaldo, it’s Ronaldo! He calls us to talk!

He just said, “It’s raining here, it’s raining here in Manchester, as you know. He said: “I’m calling to tell you: sign for Manchester United. I know you’re going to like it,” etc.

” I could not believe it. It was amazing. »

Fabio shared a similar story in 2020 and explained that Ronaldo helped them both overcome the language barrier and self-confidence issues while playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Rafael became United’s starting right-back after Gary Neville’s retirement and won three Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford.

He won three Premier League titles at Old Trafford. He moved to Lyon in 2015 after falling out of favor with Louis van Gaal.

Meanwhile, Fabio received just one Premier League medal in 2010-11 and spent time on loan at Queen’s Park Rangers.

He was sold to Cardiff City in 2014 and now plays for Nantes in Ligue 1.

Arsenal were United’s big rivals in the 2000s and Ferguson didn’t want to lose two young stars to Arsene Wenger.

The Red Devils moved quickly to snatch the two brothers from Fluminese and both transfers were successful.

Ronaldo is in his second spell at United and scored 24 goals last season.

Advertising