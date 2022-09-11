Cristiano Ronaldo pinned for a photo with a controversial intellectual

Cristiano Ronaldo shared on Instagram a photo of himself alongside Canadian academic Jordan Peterson, criticized for his positions on gender issues.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered the wrath of some of his fans after he posed arm in arm with “his friend” Jordan Peterson, Canadian intellectual presented as the figure of anti-political correctness in his country, the one of the most eminent specialists in social and behavioral psychology. Professor at Harvard who he left for the University of Toronto, from which he resigned at the beginning of the year, because, he says, of the quotas imposed in the name of “diversity, equity and inclusion” , Jordan Peterson has a sulphurous political reputation because of his ideological positions.

Controversial positions

Presented in 2018 by Le Monde as “the new herald of masculinists”, opposed to the “diktats of radical leftists” on gender issues, this conservative psychologist is decried by his opponents for having justified the existence of inequalities between men and women in the name of evolution, but also of other forms of discrimination, explaining that it has always existed in society. Among his favorite targets are the “radical feminists”, whose theses he abhors, and whom he accuses of creating a totalitarian climate threatening freedom of expression.

A fervent critic of the so-called “Cancel culture”, Jordan Peterson became known for his opposition to a federal bill proposed by the government of Justin Trudeau, which proposed to modify Canadian law in order to prohibit discrimination against transgender people. The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo considers him a friend has therefore not passed on to some fans, who reproach him for his closeness to a man whose theses have always aroused controversy. “He is really tarnishing his legacy,” one user tweeted. Jordan Peterson congratulated himself for having “met someone who deserves so much what he has won”.