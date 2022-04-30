Cristiano Ronaldo playing with Leo Messi? The proposal to PSG to finally win the Champions League

Lto second stage of Cristiano Ronaldo in it Man Utd could come to an end with the arrival of DT Erik ten Hagand the superstar from Portugal has been approached to join his arch rival, Leo Messiin it Paris Saint Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing together in France? It would be crazy, and one that deep down nobody wants to miss, and has been imagined for more than 15 years of sports rivalry that these two monsters have. Ronaldo could form a great partnership with Messi in the PSG of the Ligue 1.

Before the imminent arrival to the Man Utd of the Dutch technical director, Erik ten Hagthe future of crack #7 is uncertain in the Red Devilsso the footballer born on the island of Madeira begins to consider a new change of scenery in his career.

According to information from the newspaperThe Mirror‘, in the environment of Cristiano Ronaldo They would not be unfavorable if the Portuguese continued his brilliant career in a new league, within the Top 5 in the world, and everything would point to the French with Paris.

The British newspaper echoed statements by Paul Mersonformer Arsenal star and the premier leaguewho considers that PSG could make an offer for Cristiano to finally win the European Champions League.

Despite the sensational signing of CR7’s eternal rival, Leo Messi, last summer, the Argentine coach’s team Mauricio Pochettino has not been able to win the highest European award this year, adding a new failure in search of the Big-eared. The Parisian club is obsessed with conquering her and who better to help achieve it than ‘Mr Champions‘?

In addition, PSG is about to lose Kylian Mbappéwho would go free to Real Madrid in the summerFor this reason, Merson proposed Ronaldo as an immediate substitute for the French crack and “proven asset” in the Champions League, a tournament that the Portuguese does not want to miss.

“This could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last year in the Premier League. He will want to play in the Champions League, as he has played in it all his career,” said the legend of the club. Arsenal a Sportskeeda.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record at Real Madrid = _________#UCLhttps://t.co/Ut71HOgYk4pic.twitter.com/dmqhInpxm3 ? UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 6, 2020

“I would be surprised if Erik ten Hag wanted him there, to be honest: he is trying to build his team, and Ronaldo is 37 years old. PSG could go for him and make him their short-term replacement for Mbappé.

“PSG only wants one thing: the Champions League. Ronaldo is a proven value in the competition: he has scored goals, he sells shirts, he has done everything,” he declared.

“Ligue 1 is an easy league, and Ronaldo will be able to focus on the Champions League with PSG. With Lionel Messi already at the club, we may see two of the best players of all time playing for the same team.” the former midfielder of the Gunners.

Ten Hag is a few months away from reaching Man Utd as the new helmsman to get the English team back on track, and you’ll have to decide if you want the 37-year-old English legend Old Traffordcontinue or not in the club.

For now, caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick has not stopped talking about Ronaldo’s impact on a dysfunctional United side after the Portuguese’s 23rd goal of the campaign saved a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.