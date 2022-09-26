Cristiano Ronaldo plays it very classy with his number one competitor

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

If Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying a parenthesis in selection for the moment, the number 7 of Manchester United will quickly find his club and a more complicated daily life. Since the start of the season, CR7 has indeed demoted in the hierarchy of attackers, especially after his desire to leave this summer.

Marcus Rashford, the great hope of Manchester United, imposed himself as number 9 in his place but obviously, this does not prevent Cristiano Ronaldo from being very elegant. According to the Mirror, Rashford would indeed be “surprised” by CR7’s desire to help him improve on a daily basis.

Cristiano Ronaldo guides Rashford on a daily basis

“Since the transfer market closed, Ronaldo’s attitude has improved and he’s been very helpful for Marcus. He spends time with him, talks about the game and gives him constructive criticism on his positioning on the pitch, ”writes the English media this Sunday. Difficult to find better in terms of mentor for a Rashford who definitely has everything to explode this season…