Cristiano Ronaldo Plays NFT Field With Binance

It’s official, the Binance cryptocurrency exchange is in partnership with football player Cristiano Ronaldo. The news was released on June 23 by the footballer. Binance took care to announce it in advance. Cristiano Ronaldo fans interested in cryptocurrencies took the news well.

This time however, we are not going to focus on cryptocurrencies. The partnership between Binance and Cristiano Ronaldo is NFT focused. It is a project that Binance has been concocting for quite a while apparently.

Binance in partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

The partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo is exclusive and lasts for several years. Both parties plan to offer products to followers every year. The fact that the project is on Binance’s side makes the partnership carry even more weight.

Binance being the cryptocurrency platform with the most volume of crypto exchanges, its involvement in NFTs promises good news. Moreover, this is one of the reasons that also led him to enter into a partnership with the Argentine Football Federation, the professional clubs Lazio de Rome, FC Porto and the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore added to the list. For his part, the footballer seems very satisfied with this partnership and his fans are just waiting to be dazzled.

The purpose of their collaboration

This collaboration in CR7 and Binance aims to launch the NFT category of the platform. Even though Binance is mighty when it comes to crypto exchanges, it is not yet in the rank of the most influential on the NFT side.

Its partnership with the footballer therefore allows Binance to create its own NFT collections. This may be a new starting point for the platform.

For Cristiano, this is one of the most interesting ways to enter web3. Moreover, the sports category is very popular in the world of NFTs. The NFTs of Magic Johnson are a hit, for example, on Top Shot.

The stars and the NFT

Several stars have adopted the NFT to boost their careers, maintain their popularity or simply to integrate the web3. Bella HadidMadonna and Justin Bieber are among those famous people who have their own NFTs collections.

This is not in itself a matter of trend. The stars integrate the web3 for lucrative reasons, and also to avoid being pushed aside in this new virtual domain. Their presence on the web3 is more or less mandatory in a sense.

Is this a good strategy for stars?

Yes, integrating the world of NFTs is a good strategy for stars who want to grow their community. Owning collections of NFT is a new way to build awareness among famous people. On the web3 side, this enthusiasm of the stars is the sign of an expansion, of an evolution.

In short, Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance are in partnership for the launch of the footballer’s never-before-seen NFTs collections. The strategy benefits both parties, but also the fans.