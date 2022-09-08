Cristiano Ronaldo point of tension between Tuchel and his leaders?

Thomas Tuchel was sacked the day after Chelsea lost to Zagreb in the Champions League (1-0). But it is not because of this setback that the leaders of the Blues made this decision.

It’s Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. Thomas Tuchel learned of his dismissal from his management during a short meeting at Cobham, Chelsea’s training centre. The German technician then cleared his office before heading to the field to say goodbye to the players and staff of the London club. Thomas Tuchel’s refusal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the reasons a rift developed between the German and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, according to reports from Sky Sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo was coveted but Tuchel said no

Although Chelsea ended up spending a record over €300m this summer to strengthen the squad, there were differences of opinion between the co-owners and Thomas Tuchel over certain goals and strategies. For example, the owners were open to signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United. But the Blues coach vetoed the arrival of the Portuguese star and preferred to recruit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. An attitude that would not have more to its leaders who also criticized him for not being active enough in recruitment files as was planned while waiting for the appointment of a sports director. From now on, the former PSG coach will digest this departure before being able to bounce back to another club…

