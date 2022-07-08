Cristiano Ronaldo posed with the new Mancunian tunic

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo seems far from Old Trafford. The Portuguese star reportedly asked Manchester United to pay attention offers concerning him on the transfer market. He was even willing to cut salary to go to another club which, yes, would play in the Champions League.

What is certain among all these rumors is that the former Juventus player still does not appear with his teammates in pre-season. In fact, new information has made it clear that his intention is not to fly with the rest of the players for the tour.

However, the club unveiled next season’s first home shirt on Friday and the appearance of the Portuguese caused a sensation. The number 7 is appru alongside McTominay, Russo, Bruno Fernandes, Galton and club legend Eric Cantona. A month ago, a photo of him wearing the T-shirt was leaked.

A fact that raises questions of course, but it should be remembered that he has already done the same with the Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d’Or had posed with the jersey for the 2018-19 campaign in footage that has never been officially released.