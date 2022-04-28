Cristiano Ronaldo posts a heartbreaking image after the loss of his son!

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family at their worst, bereaved and in shock, they reveal a moving image that makes fans cry.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still devastated by the loss of his son. The Manchester United striker posted a photo on his Instagram account that brought tears to all his fans. The editorial staff of People Act Magazine invites you to find out more in this article.

Cristiano Ronaldo: his newborn son is dead

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced terrible news to his fans. Her twin son died during childbirth. The Manchester United striker says only the birth of the child’s twin sister gives him and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez the strength to “live this moment”. Fortunately, the surviving baby appears to be healthy.

The 37-year-old footballer posted a moving message on Instagram: “It is with our greatest sadness that we have to announce the passing of our baby boy. This is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness. »

Cristiano Ronaldo's thought for his newborn after his goal

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all of their expert care and support. We are all devastated by this loss and ask for your privacy at this very difficult time. Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you”. The bereaved footballer and father has made it known that he is temporarily stepping back from social media. He calls on the public and journalists to respect his grief, and not to expect to hear from him until further notice.

Since then, tributes have continued to pour in. Football fans and celebrities from the UK and Portugal have expressed their condolences to the footballer and his wife who are going through a very difficult time. The People Act Magazine team joins them in sending their sincere condolences to the family of Cristiano Ronaldo.

A photo that brings tears to the eyes of his fans

A few days after the death of his son on the sidelines of the delivery of his wife, Cristiano Ronaldo is still in the worst possible condition. The Manchester United striker did not take part in his team’s game against Liverpool. However, the whole stadium wanted to give him their support and condolences. A very nice gesture that the footballer particularly appreciated, as he made it known on his Instagram page.

Cristiano Ronaldo after his 100th Premier League goal.

It is also on Instagram that Cristiano Ronaldo moved his fans. Indeed, he posted his first family photo, back from maternity. We can see the footballer, accompanied by his wife, his children, and his newborn daughter. Everyone has a smile on their face, but of course the grief is always present.

The photo is accompanied by a caption: “Gio and our baby girl are finally with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.

Your support means a lot and we have all felt the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be grateful for the life we ​​have just welcomed into this world.”

The baby girl has yet to be named. However, we expect to know his sweet first name in the coming days.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family with their newborn

Who can claim to be up to Cristiano Ronaldo? Well, fine, Messi and Kylian Mbappé. But apart from that? Not many people! CR7, as he is affectionately known, is rightly considered one of the greatest football players of all time!

Think about it, the Portuguese has scored no less than 790 goals in his career! He fully deserves his 5 golden balls and his 4 golden shoes!

Today aged 36, he remains absolutely tireless, with 19 years of professional career.

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on the island of Madeira, Portugal. A young football prodigy, he signed his first professional contract at the age of 17. At 18, he was recruited by Manchester United for no less than 15 million euros, and proved his talent on the international scene the following year in the Portuguese team at Euro 2004.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a detour to Real Madrid for 9 years, where he scored 450 goals. He then spent three seasons at Juventus FC, before returning to Manchester United in 2021. He is one of the highest paid players and even has an airport named after him! If his retirement is fast approaching, the player ready to succeed him has not yet arrived…