Cristiano Ronaldo prepares a sensational return to Real Madrid, the European press pays tribute to Mino Raiola

Cristiano Ronaldo back at Real Madrid?

According to the English tabloids this Sunday morning, the leaders of Real Madrid Madrid are considering a return of Cristiano Ronaldo for only 12 million euros. Even though CR7 has signed a two-year contract, with the option of an additional year, the situation has changed so much in the past seven months at Old Trafford that Ronaldo might be tempted. His future coach, Erik ten Hag, has assured him that he will play every game. But the latter is preparing a major reconstruction and may not keep his promise.

Tributes from the European press to Mino Raiola

In Italy, the death of super agent Mino Raiola is making headlines this morning, including the front page of the Corriere Dello Sport. “Farewell to the king of the transfer window” headlines the Italian newspaper. Several European sports headlines have paid tribute to him, including Mundo Deportivo and Sport. All these media return in particular to his biggest transfers and his career. “A skilled negotiator for himself and his clients, he was a magician at taking champions and turning them into money machines” Write the Corriere Dello Sport. All these dailies are also wondering what impact his disappearance will have on world football. The Italian-Dutch leaves behind many players in doubt about their professional future, especially Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland. We will surely know more in the coming days.

The battle intensifies for the Premier League title

Four days from the end of the Premier League, a point still separates Manchester City, leader ahead of Liverpool. It will be a fight until the end for the Daily Telegraph. Yesterday afternoon, Jürgen Klopp’s men beat Newcastle 1-0 thanks to a superb goal from Naby Keïta. The Reds manager has rotated his squad to best prepare for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Villarreal on Tuesday. Jürgen Klopp congratulated his players, who came off the bench, after the match. Manchester City players, the leaders of the pack for the Manchester Evening News, crushed Leeds 4-0. Note the terrible disappointment for Norwich fans. In a scare game against Aston Villa, the Canaries were beaten 2-0. One of their direct competitors, Burnley, won 2-1 against Watford, which condemns Norwich City to the descent into the Championship.