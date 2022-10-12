Cristiano Ronaldo present, the clue that already gives the Ballon d’Or to Benzema

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

A few days before the delivery of the Ballon d’Or scheduled for Monday, the identity of the winner leaves very little doubt and this for months, it is indeed Karim Benzema who should be the fifth Frenchman in history to to be rewarded. In this sense, although this one does not change the suspense very much, a clue could reinforce this prognosis. Indeed, the Parisian announces that Cristiano Ronaldo will be fine. At the ceremony in Paris. While the Portuguese is far from being one of the favorites, the presence of the five-time winner of the trophy could be explained by a desire to see his former teammate and friend lift his first Ballon d’Or. Also note the possible absence of Kylian Mbappé. While he would be absent from the top 5 according to the Spanish media, the latest rumors concerning the PSG star would make him hesitate whether or not to come to the discount.