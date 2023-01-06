Cristiano Ronaldo: presentation of the Portuguese with Al-Nassr exceeds in view of the Qatar 2022 final

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia has caused quite a stir in the country, the spectacular reception that they gave the Portuguese realizes that.

The CR7 effect

The signing of the number 7 shirt has made thousands of fans turn to see the Arab teamProof of this is that when Al Nassr announced the hiring of Cristiano, the number of followers on his Instagram account skyrocketed

In addition, the official presentation of the striker with his new club was seen around the planet and It had more views than the World Cup final between France and Argentina.

How many people saw the presentation of CR7?

The journalist Pedro Sepleda indicated that the presentation ceremony of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr it reached “3 billion views on 40 channels around the world.”

Said figure will have exceeded in those same 40 channels the number of views that the World Cup final in Qatar between France and Argentina had, in which the albiceleste rose with the title after an exciting penalty shootout.

Cristiano Ronaldo is prohibited from debuting with Al Nassr Why is the premiere of CR7 postponed?

Although the Portuguese star was released by Manchester United, he did not escape a ban imposed by the English Football Association (FA) and must pay a two-game ban for snatching and breaking an Everton fan’s phone.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, article 12.1 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of FIFA Players indicates that Cristiano must deal with the last pending he left in the Premier Leaguealthough I even changed the continent.

“Any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months that has been imposed on a player by the previous association but not yet (fully) complied with at the time of transfer will be enforced by the new association with which the player has registered so that the sanction is fulfilled at the national level”, reads the regulation that justifies the prohibition of Cristiano to debut.