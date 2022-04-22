Cristiano Ronaldo presents his daughter after the death of his twin… Britney Spears wants pizza…

April 22, 2022

The whole royal family wished a happy birthday to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 96th birthday yesterday, and the British royal family obviously celebrated the event on social networks. Prince William and Kate Middleton wished him a “very happy birthday” on Twitter and did not fail to remind that another celebration was coming soon: its platinum jubilee.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have made likewiseadding photos of the monarch from different eras.

Prince Harry, who has not been active on social media since leaving for the United States with Meghan Markle, had come to have tea with his grandmother a few days earlier.

Britney Spears has pizza cravings

Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child and seems to have specific pregnancy desires. The star shared on Instagram several photos of Venice on which we can see each time… a pizza!

In legend, the pop star even adds: “I want more! »

Sam Asghari, the future dad, knows what he has to do: become a pizza maker or take his future wife to Italy…