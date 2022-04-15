Cristiano Ronaldo, Prince Charles: Philippe Besson scratches the people

Posted Apr 15, 2022, 6:03 AM

Since 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguezif we are to believe their posts on Instagram, spin the perfect love. El Nacional reveals today that the footballer would pay his companion… a salary. Strange conception of the life of a couple, no? Which will not fail to revive the perfidious rumors about a possible arrangement between these two on the mode: I offer you the good life and the celebrity, in return you allow me to remain a hidden gay (all because it makes babies on her own and waxes…) Ah, I almost forgot the presumed amount: 100,000 euros per month. It would be expensive to lie. But it is true that the handsome Portuguese has no money problems.

Bad taste

A Netflix documentary tells us that the Prince Charles would have written letters to the famous animator Jimmy Savile for twenty years, asking him for some advice on how best to improve the reputation of the royal family after the various scandals that rocked it in the 1980s and 90s. He considered him a friend, signing all his letters with his only first name and enjoyed his “honesty and common sense”. Recall that Scotland Yard has established that Jimmy Savile was a sex offender for six decades “prolific and predatory” and a pedophile. Poor Charles already had a cumbersome brother, so we understand that he also has very good judgment…

Finally, know that Thomas Vergara had the idea to print the face of his wife multiplied Nabilla…on their sheets. And Katy Perry tried to create a pair of shoes that smelled… like truffles, but ” it did not work “, she regrets. Bad taste never goes out of fashion.