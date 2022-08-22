Cristiano Ronaldo provokes a clash in spite of himself, Wayne Rooney involved

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

The start of the season for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United continues to spark ink. The Red Devils sit last in the Premier League table after heavy opening defeats to Brighton and Brentford. To make matters worse, the Portuguese international has expressed since the beginning of the summer his desire to leave and drags his spleen in the Mancunian locker room.

Rooney has a managerial win record of 28% and his DC United team lost 6-0 yesterday. So I suggest he pipes down with the management advice and endless jealous b*tching about @cristiano whose talent, success & fitness levels all dwarf Rooney’s. https://t.co/XaxTM341CB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 21, 2022

While Wayne Rooney attacked his ex-teammate by saying that Erik ten Hag should not play him against Liverpool and that Manchester United should let him go, Piers Morgan violently attacked the top scorer in the history of the English selection. The journalist thus recalled the record of the Englishman on Twitter: “Rooney has a winning percentage as a manager of 28% and his DC United team lost 6-0 yesterday. So I suggest he stops with the managerial advice and the endless jealousies about Cristiano whose talent, success and fitness are all above Rooney”.