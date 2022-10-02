Cristiano Ronaldo puts an end to 336 minutes of drought – Foot11.com

Silent in the first eight matches of the season with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo found his way back to the net in the Europa League, against Sheriff Tiraspol. More

Cristiano Ronaldo finally notices

336 minutes. This is the cumulative time spent on the pitch by Cristiano Ronaldo without scoring a single goal. In eight matches this season with Manchester United, the Portuguese had remained silent. Against Sheriff Tiraspol, in the Europa League, CR7 ended a long shortage. On penalty, Ronaldo scored the second and last goal of the Mancunians in Moldova, in the 39th minute of play.

🔥 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒕. Finally. After 336 minutes of starvation, Cristiano Ronaldo opens his counter this season on penalty with Manchester United against Sheriff Tiraspol. What to start the season of the fivefold Portuguese Ballon d’Or? pic.twitter.com/Wu1GqDLY7a – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) September 15, 2022

This goal was also celebrated as it should be by Cristiano and his teammates. The Portuguese even heard a good part of the public present in the Moldavian spans resume his legendary “Siuuuu”. It’s a hell of a thorn in the side that the five-time Ballon d’Or has just taken off, which could launch a positive series, after weeks of doubts.

CR7 digested his false start

It must be said that the Portuguese’s last weeks have been hectic to say the least. The former Real Madrid and Juventus player made it clear to his club that he wanted to leave the club last summer, so he could play in the Champions League this season. But several clubs closed the door to him, and CR7 had no choice but to stay at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo will end the season at Manchester United. (Icon Sports)

Very often on the bench since his return to the group, he had been established during the first meeting of the Europa League against Real Sociedad. But the Portuguese had not weighed and could not avoid the defeat of his family against the Basques (0-1). This goal, although scored in C3 and not C1, can finally start Cristiano Ronaldo’s season. And that’s certainly good news for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag.