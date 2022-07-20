Cristiano Ronaldo puts huge pressure on — Foot11.com

A year after his return, Cristiano Ronaldo is far from satisfied. Having finished 6th last season, reinforcements were expected from the Red Devils. However, these struggle to arrive to the great despair of Ronaldo who threatens to leave the club. More

Manchester United struggling!

After saving the furniture last season for Manchester United, the five-time Golden Ball, Cristiano Ronaldo, could leave the Red Devils. At 37, the Portuguese has only one year left on his contract with Manchester United and he threatens to leave before this deadline. Indeed, despite his 24 goals in 38 games, Cristiano Ronaldo will have finished 6ᵉ with his club, depriving him of the Champions League.

What if Ronaldo finally decides to leave Manchester United? (Iconsport)

Moreover, despite the arrival of Ten Hag at the helm, the Mancunian “renewal” is struggling to arrive. Open since June 10 in the Premier League, Manchester United has not recorded any recruits. As a reminder, the coach took over from Ralf Rangnick, who until then was the interim coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo demands reinforcements

Cristiano Ronaldo is still hungry for victory. The 37-year-old club’s top scorer last season has threatened to leave if the Red Devils cannot find quality reinforcements. In terms of recruitment, Manchester United has still not advanced. No arrivals have been recorded yet.

Portuguese star Chrsitiano Ronaldo has shown interest in leaving the club after his club Manchester United, put up a bad show during last season’s league. pic.twitter.com/msSKXxHm4l — PPP TV (@PPPTV_ke) June 24, 2022

However, Erik Ten Hag was expected to launch a new dynamic among the Mancunians. The former Ajax manager had targeted players such as Darwin Nenez (who signed for Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong and Ajax winger Antony. None of these leads have come to fruition so far. So many disappointments that pushed the Portuguese to be vocal towards the Mancunian management.

” Get stronger or I’ll leave” he launched at the direction of Manchester United.

This ultimatum from the Portuguese is serious, according to the media, the player has already warned his relatives that if no effort is made on recruitment, then he will leave. It remains to be seen the reaction of the Red Devils that it is difficult to see remaining in the state for the moment. To be continued…