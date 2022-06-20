Cristiano Ronaldo, Raúl and Casillas pay tribute to Marcelo

Marcelo said goodbye to Real Madrid on Monday and it is natural that many glories of the club sent a little message to the Brazilian.

Vinicius Junior: “Marcelin! Thank you for everything! You are a legend with the most titles in the best club in the world. It was a pleasure to play and learn from you. A monster on and off the pitch. Eternal No. 12.”

Casemiro : “Brother, captain, legend. Thank you for everything.”

Cristiano Ronaldo: “More than a teammate, I have been given a footballing brother. On and off the pitch, you are one of the greatest stars I have had the pleasure of sharing a locker room with. Onward to this new adventure, Marcelo!”

lucas vazquez : “How difficult it is to say goodbye to a friend like you. You are and always will be an example of madridismo. As a player and as people, thank you for everything you have given me.”

Toni Kroos : “I can say that I played with the best left-back ever.”

Iker Casillas : “You were a child when you arrived. The number of times I shouted “Marceloooo, come back down !!”. Thank you for everything, legend. Big kisses my friend and the best for the future.”

Raul : “Thank you, Marcelo! A Real Madrid legend. All the best to you and your family.”

Sergio Ramos “Brother, you say goodbye today, but your legacy is eternal. Congratulations on achieving the impossible”

isco : “I saw few players of your class, your magic and your resources. You should have been a striker but it didn’t turn out so badly for you. The best for you and your family.”