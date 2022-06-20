Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo, Raúl and Casillas pay tribute to Marcelo

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Marcelo said goodbye to Real Madrid on Monday and it is natural that many glories of the club sent a little message to the Brazilian.

Vinicius Junior: “Marcelin! Thank you for everything! You are a legend with the most titles in the best club in the world. It was a pleasure to play and learn from you. A monster on and off the pitch. Eternal No. 12.”

Casemiro : “Brother, captain, legend. Thank you for everything.”

Cristiano Ronaldo: “More than a teammate, I have been given a footballing brother. On and off the pitch, you are one of the greatest stars I have had the pleasure of sharing a locker room with. Onward to this new adventure, Marcelo!”

lucas vazquez : “How difficult it is to say goodbye to a friend like you. You are and always will be an example of madridismo. As a player and as people, thank you for everything you have given me.”

Toni Kroos : “I can say that I played with the best left-back ever.”

Iker Casillas : “You were a child when you arrived. The number of times I shouted “Marceloooo, come back down !!”. Thank you for everything, legend. Big kisses my friend and the best for the future.”

Raul : “Thank you, Marcelo! A Real Madrid legend. All the best to you and your family.”

Sergio Ramos “Brother, you say goodbye today, but your legacy is eternal. Congratulations on achieving the impossible”

isco : “I saw few players of your class, your magic and your resources. You should have been a striker but it didn’t turn out so badly for you. The best for you and your family.”

Source link

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Related Articles

Alaïa arrives at the “The House of the Famous”

6 mins ago

Nicole Kidman, the best photos of her delicious youth

7 mins ago

These would be some of the benefits that Raphy Pina would have while in prison

17 mins ago

Everything we know about Harry Styles’ gay cop

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button