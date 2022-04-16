Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 50 hat-tricks in club, a record

Scorer of a hat-trick this Saturday in Manchester United’s victory over Norwich (3-2) in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo signed the 60th hat-trick of his career, the 50th in club. A record.

Score a hat-trick may already seem like a form of achievement for a scorer worthy of the name. This Saturday during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Norwich (3-2), Cristiano Ronaldo scored the hat trick for the 50th time in his club career. A figure that rises to 60 taking into account international matches with Portugal.

Still a little criticized in recent weeks, like his team, Cristiano Ronaldo responded on the field for his second hat-trick of the season, more than a month after the first successful against Tottenham on March 12. He had not found the fault since, even though he had only played two games with the Red Devils.

Leading 2-0, Manchester United was caught but the savior Ronaldo emerged from a free kick (75th). “As against Tottenham, he was really crucial today. The second goal and the third are really not easy, they are just exceptional,” praised Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick.

44 hat-tricks with Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to reach the bar of 50 club hat-tricks, having scored 810 goals in his career. 44 of them were made in the jersey of Real Madrid, for three hat-tricks also with Juventus but also Manchester United.

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to aim for other records in the coming months. Only Teddy Sheringham scored a hat-trick being older in the Premier League (37 years and 146 days for the Englishman against 37 years and 70 days for the Portuguese). Returning this season to Old Trafford, “CR7” totals 21 goals in all competitions in 35 games. In the meantime, he has also already become the first player in the English league to score more than 15 goals in a single exercise while being aged 36 or over.