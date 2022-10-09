Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals

Scorer against Everton, during the victory (2-1) of Manchester United this Sunday evening in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo reached the bar of 700 club goals. A dizzying number.

This Sunday evening, Manchester United moved to Everton for the tenth day of the Premier League. After the humiliation suffered against the rival Citizen (6-3 defeat) last weekend, the Red Devils revived with a victory (2-1) against the Toffees. While he started the game on the bench, Cristiano Ronaldo, who came on in place of the injured Anthony Martial, scored his team’s second goal, synonymous with victory. An achievement far from being anecdotal.

Indeed, in addition to being his first of the season in the Premier League, this achievement allows CR7 to reach the bar of 700 club goals since the start of his career. A dizzying figure that he reached nearly 20 years to the day after planting his first pawn with his training club (October 7, 2002). In detail, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner shook the net 5 times with Sporting, before scoring 450 goals with Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus, and now 144 with Man United.

After a complicated start to the year, tainted by incessant transfer rumours, and a failed pre-season with the Reds Devils, has Cristiano Ronaldo finally managed to start his season? Start of response next Thursday, during Manchester United’s next outing in the Europa League.

