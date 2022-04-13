Cristiano Ronaldo reacts in the best way to teasing about his son’s outfit

Cristiano Jr badly dressed but richer than all those who criticize him

To defend his children, Cristiano Ronaldo does not hesitate to reply sharply! Individuals made fun of one of his sons about his style of dress and CR7 decided to come out of the silence to dismantle them and put back in place the people who lower the young boy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has always displayed pride in seeing his eldest son follow in his footsteps of his career as a football player and he imposes a strict daily life on him for this. “I will never put pressure on him, I will not do anything for him to become a footballer. Obviously, I would like him to become one, but he is the one who will choose his own future. I’m sometimes hard on him because he drinks Coke or Fanta and I get mad at him. I fight with him when he eats chips or fries. He knows I don’t like it.” he confided on this subject to the Globe Soccer Awards. “Even my youngest children look at me fearfully when they eat chocolate. When Cristiano Jr. is at home, I advise him to go on the treadmill and take a cold water bath afterwards in order to recover. But he complains. I get it, he’s only 10 years old.” had added CR7 on Cristiano Jr.

His son mocked, CR7 replies

During his transfer last summer to Manchester United from Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo also signed his son in the English club with the youth team. The boy also frequently publishes pictures of him on the networks as recently in the company of his grandmother, but he was the victim of many mockeries on his look from Internet users. Her father has spoken out in her defense and silenced critics with the comment “He will wear what he wants, not what you want him to wear”.