Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his national top scorer award

Cristiano Ronaldo made an Instagram post after receiving the National Top Scorer award at the 2022 Quinas de Ouro Gala held in Portugal on Tuesday.

The Manchester United star was presented with a trophy to celebrate his achievement of becoming Portugal’s top scorer.

The striker has now netted 117 goals for his country in just 189 appearances. He also made the most appearances for Portugal, with Joao Moutinho in second place with 146 caps.

Ronaldo posted a photo of himself with the award and thanked his teammates, coaches, family, friends and fans in the caption. You can read there:

“I am proud to win the award for the best national scorer for the country I love! Thanks again to all my teammates, my coaches, my family, my friends and all my fans who helped me achieve this great achievement! “Together, we will continue to break all possible records! Thank you #Portugal”

Former Ronaldo manager Jose Mourinho, current team-mate Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City’s Ruben Dias were also present at the 2022 Quinas de Ouro Gala.

The striker will now have to refocus quickly on the pitch as Portugal take on the Czech Republic and Spain in the UEFA Nations League this week.

