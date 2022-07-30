Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to social media rumors — Foot11.com

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains unclear. If he is expected to leave, rumors are rife about the Portuguese. The fivefold Ballon d’Or wanted to respond on social networks. More

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the heart of the rumors

In the absence of the Champions League next season at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is announced to be leaving. Several rumors have emerged concerning a drop point at a European cador. Thus, PSG, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atlético have all been mentioned in the file, to speak only of them. Among all these great Europeans, none of them would enlist the Portuguese this summer. On an Instagram post, the rumor too many made the five-time Ballon d’Or winner react:

“Jorge Mendes told Manchester United that Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely wanted to leave, but Mendes left the negotiations unsure that Ronaldo would get his transfer. Sir Alex Ferguson intervened. Manchester United insist Ronaldo is not for sale. »

Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram: “Impossible not to talk about me for a single day. Otherwise the press does not make money. You know that if you don’t lie, you can’t get people’s attention. Keep it up, one day you will have correct information. 😂👍 » pic.twitter.com/uUA1TE6g99 – News Foot (@ActuFoot_) July 29, 2022

The Portuguese took the time to respond on the social network with the panache we know him, but without giving a single clue: “Impossible not to talk about me for a single day. Otherwise the press does not make money. You know that if you don’t lie, you can’t get people’s attention. Keep it up, one day you will have correct information.”

What is it really?

For the moment, a few days before the resumption of the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo remains Mancunian. Erik ten Hag, Manchester United coach, has made it known on several occasions: Ronaldo will stay at the club and is part of his plans. Even if his desire to leave seems to be proven, the Red Devils club does not intend to give up the Portuguese legend.

Soon the end clap for Ronaldo and Manchester United? (Icon Sports)

Cristiano Ronaldo had told the club that if he did not have quality reinforcements this summer, he would ask to leave the club. Absent from the next Champions League, the top scorer in the competition is only 15 units behind a certain Lionel Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo would not want his eternal rival to pass him without him being able to play. If the situation does not change, the Portuguese intends to go until the end of his contract and threatens to leave free in 2023.