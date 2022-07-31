Cristiano Ronaldo reappears with Manchester United against Rayo (1-1)

Absent from the summer tour and not retained the day before against Atletico Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to the eleven of Manchester United during the friendly match against Rayo Vallecano (1-1) Sunday at Old Trafford.

While rumors of his departure have been circulating in recent weeks, the 37-year-old Portuguese star reappeared with the Red Devils during this preparation match against the Madrid club.

Leaving the locker room at the head of the Mancunian group at the time of the warm-up, he was applauded by the supporters to whom he sent a wave of the hand.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner played the first half, getting a chance early in the game. He gave way at the break to young Ivorian winger Amad Diallo, 20, who opened the scoring shortly after (48th), after an action initiated by rookie Christian Eriksen.

The Dane, victim of a cardiac arrest in June 2021 and who signed up with the English club in mid-July, had already stood out in the first period with a long shot, which went just wide of the goal.

The Spaniards equalized through Alvaro Garcia (57th), on the fallout of a strike from Isaac Palazon, repelled by the Manchester United goalkeeper.

Back last season at Manchester United (where he had already played from 2003 to 2009) and under contract until 2023, Ronaldo would have expressed the wish to be transferred, while the “Red Devils”, disappointing sixth in the Premier League , will not compete in the Champions League at the start of the school year.

Ronaldo had invoked “family reasons” to justify his absence during the resumption of training at the end of June and the tour of Thailand and Australia.

Friday, however, the Portuguese had launched on Instagram, “Domingo o rei joga” (Sunday the king plays), referring to the friendly match against Rayo Vallecano.