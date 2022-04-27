Cristiano Ronaldo receives support from legendary Marco van Basten

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: the most lucrative jersey sponsorship deals

Between legendary scorers, we respect each other. This Tuesday, Marco van Basten, immense gunner of the 80s and 90s, pillar of Ajax Amsterdam, AC Milan and the Netherlands, triple Ballon d’Or, urged his compatriot Erik ten Haag to continue to do confidence in Cristiano Ronaldo when he takes the reins of Manchester United. Indeed, the current coach of Ajax would have decided to push the Portuguese towards the exit.

“Don’t listen to the media, wrote Van Basten in… Dutch media. Focus on your team. Build around Cristiano Ronaldo. He may be an individual player but if he continues to perform as this is currently the case, let him play as he wants. Erik, you can change everything at Manchester United.” Except Ronaldo, therefore. Marco van Basten would certainly have enjoyed playing as long as Cristiano Ronaldo (37), who was forced to end his career at 30 due to recurring knee problems. His last match was the 93 Champions League final against OM (0-1) in Munich…