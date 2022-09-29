Cristiano Ronaldo refused a crazy offer of 240 million euros! – Sport.fr

Despite his desires elsewhere, in particular to play in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo stayed at Manchester United this summer. If the Portuguese did not find a shoe that suited him, the latter refused an astronomical contract…

The head of the Saudi federation, Yasser Al-Misehal, declared this week his desire to see CR7 land in his country: “We would like to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Saudi League. It would bring huge positive feedback and it would be great news for everyone. (…) I’m sure it would be a very expensive deal, of course, but we’ve seen our clubs get higher incomes over the last couple of years. We have already seen great players who used to play in the Premier League come to the Saudi League. »

A media release that caused a stir in the country of CR7. CNN Portugal has indeed dropped a small stone in the pond. The Portuguese media claimed that the number 7 of the Portuguese selection refused an unreal offer from the Saudi club Al-Hilal during the last transfer window. The Gulf club would thus have offered a two-year contract to the fivefold Ballon d’Or for €2.3 million per week, or €119.6 million per year, or nearly €240 million over two years…

