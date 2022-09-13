Cristiano Ronaldo refused a real golden bridge to stay in Europe – Foot11.com

A major player in the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo finally stayed at Manchester United. However, the Portuguese star could have signed in Saudi Arabia for an insane sum. More

Situation “it’s complicated” for Ronaldo in Manchester

Until the last moments of the summer transfer window, we believed that Cristiano Ronaldo was going to leave Manchester United. Evoked at Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich or even Chelsea, CR7 was announced at Olympique de Marseille but also at Napoli on the wire. In the end, nothing happened. At the end of the contract in June 2023, the Portuguese legend could leave this winter after the World Cup. But obviously, Ronaldo does not intend to go anywhere. And this despite the immense financial efforts from the Gulf to recruit him.

Cristiano Ronaldo left to stay at Manchester United (Icon Sport)

A 240 million euro contract refused?

According to certain revelations of CNN Portugal, Saudi club Al-Hilal have reportedly made an almost unreal offer to Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks. We are talking here about a contract at 2.3 million euros per… week or, reduced over two years, an overall offer of 242 million euros. Incredible but true. Such a proposal for a player who is about to turn 38 has something to challenge. But CR7 wanted to compete in the Champions League and therefore stay in Europe.

Another Saudi outfit, Al-Nassr, also reportedly pushed for the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, but the outcome was the same. Confined to a role of substitute on the side of Manchester United, CR7 takes his trouble patiently. He will now do everything to help Portugal during the 2022 World Cup, scheduled for the end of the year in Qatar. Before changing clubs in stride? Possible, but probably not in Saudi Arabia, you will understand. The soap opera continues.