Cristiano Ronaldo refused everywhere: will the Portuguese manage to leave Manchester United?

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be able to play in the Champions League next season? This is the fully assumed objective of the five-time Ballon d’Or who, at 37, has no more time to lose.

The native of Madeira wants to continue to play “his” competition: the Champions League where he holds the records for the number of goals, assists and appearances, among others.

Only, Manchester United will evolve in the Europa League after their 6th place in the last Premier League season. In this sense, CR7 asked to be able to leave his club if an offer concerning him arrived on the desk of his employers.

Still the rating?

But this is where the situation gets stuck. Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese’s historic agent, is trying to start negotiations with clubs in order to find a way out for his client.

Chelsea’s name was mooted for a while, but Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has claimed he has no plans to sign the superstar despite negotiations by his new boss and Jorge Mendes.

This Saturday, it’s Bayern Munich’s turn to position themselves against a potential arrival from the Portuguese. “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But again: it was and is not a subject for us“, declared this Saturday Hasan Salihamidzic, sporting director of the Bavarian club.

Which club to welcome him?

With the doors closed at Chelsea and Bayern, the options are dwindling for the Portuguese. It should be added that it is completely ruled out that the former Real Madrid player will return to Juventus, which he left a year ago. And as long as we talk about Real Madrid, it’s hard to imagine Florentino Perez bringing back the top scorer in the history of his club when the team finally seems to have found a balance after a few years of disruption caused by… the departure of Ronaldo.

So where will Cristiano Ronaldo go? Will he manage to find a way out or will he have to resolve to play the Europa League with Manchester United? The transfer window is still long, but ManU starts its season on August 7 against Brighton & Hove Albion. With or without Ronaldo? The suspense remains.