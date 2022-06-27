Cristiano Ronaldo refused to join Miami
Cristiano Ronaldo, whose future at Manchester United has been in doubt, has reportedly turned down an offer from Inter Miami recently.
Cristiano Ronaldo will not join Inter Miami. The club which is owned by David Beckham have reportedly made advances to the Portuguese star. But the latter still wants to evolve in Europe and would have politely refused the offer of the MLS club. Which does not mean that the Portuguese star will stay at Manchester United beyond the summer transfer window of 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo offered to several clubs
Because for the past few days, doubt has been allowed about the commitment of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United next season. If officially, he is not for sale, the player would have mandated his agent Jorge Mendes to find him a new club. He will be particularly disappointed by the recruitment made to date by the Red Devils. He would seriously consider going elsewhere to compete in the Champions League.
AS Roma, OM, Chelsea…
In recent days, in turn, Sporting Portugal, Chelsea, AS Roma and even OM have been cited by foreign newspapers as possible destinations for the Portuguese striker, reports the Daily Star. But Manchester United has already warned those around the player: there is no question of letting him slip away during the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo is untransferable!
Join us on our Instagram account and find football news
Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news:
West Ham eye Arnaut Danjuma
Arnaut Danjuma is West Ham’s new target. The London club wants to strengthen its attack and is currently multiplying the offensive tracks. Arnaut Danjuma has been added to West Ham’s list of potential signings during the 2022 summer transfer window. David Moyes wants to improve his attack this summer and is interested in the Dutch striker after […]
Matt Turner fulfills a dream by signing for Arsenal
Arsenal have formalized the arrival of Matt Turner. The goalkeeper who played in MLS, is delighted to be able to play next season in the Premier League. On Arsenal’s official website, Matt Turner shares his joy at signing for the club he supported as a child: “Obviously, New Jersey is quite far from the […]
Richarlison: Chelsea and Tottenham in competition
Richarlison, the Everton striker would now be the subject of a duel between Chelsea and Tottenham. The Brazilian international would interest the two London clubs. Chelsea has been invited in recent hours on the file concerning Richarlison. The Everton striker had been coveted for a few weeks by Tottenham. Now a London duel is underway for the signing of the Everton striker according to reports […]
Jesse Lingard on his way to West Ham? Answer expected!
West Ham are awaiting an answer from Jesse Lingard after offering the former Manchester United player to return to play for the Hammers. Jesse Lingard impressed under David Moyes on loan at the end of the 2020-21 campaign but his career came to a halt in the final term after failing to secure […]