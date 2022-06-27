Cristiano Ronaldo refused to join Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo, whose future at Manchester United has been in doubt, has reportedly turned down an offer from Inter Miami recently.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not join Inter Miami. The club which is owned by David Beckham have reportedly made advances to the Portuguese star. But the latter still wants to evolve in Europe and would have politely refused the offer of the MLS club. Which does not mean that the Portuguese star will stay at Manchester United beyond the summer transfer window of 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo offered to several clubs

Because for the past few days, doubt has been allowed about the commitment of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United next season. If officially, he is not for sale, the player would have mandated his agent Jorge Mendes to find him a new club. He will be particularly disappointed by the recruitment made to date by the Red Devils. He would seriously consider going elsewhere to compete in the Champions League.

AS Roma, OM, Chelsea…

In recent days, in turn, Sporting Portugal, Chelsea, AS Roma and even OM have been cited by foreign newspapers as possible destinations for the Portuguese striker, reports the Daily Star. But Manchester United has already warned those around the player: there is no question of letting him slip away during the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo is untransferable!

