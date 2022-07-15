Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo refuses colossal offer and sends a strong message: 'Work hard' (photo)

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, at the heart of exit rumors fueled by his absence from Manchester United’s tour of Thailand, is “not for sale”, insisted on Monday his coach Erik ten Hag, who is counting on the Portuguese for the season next. “Cristiano is not for sale, he is part of our plans. I am preparing next season with him”said the Dutch technician in Bangkok.

Despite the declarations of his new coach, the Portuguese star would like to pack his bags to join a club which is competing in the Champions League. If he has not yet found a base, his desires to leave have attracted the attention of a club in Saudi Arabia in recent days (the identity has not been revealed). This one would be ready to put 300 million euros on the table, according to the Spanish media AS. In this colossal amount, 250 million euros would only be devoted to the player’s salary, for only two seasons.

The AS media, however, ensures that the Portuguese would have already refused this offer. He still wants to join another big European club. To show his determination, CR7 shared a photo on his social networks which shows that he is still as sharp as ever.

