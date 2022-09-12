Cristiano Ronaldo rejected an unimaginable offer this summer!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

Cristiano Ronaldo has just gone through a very turbulent summer. The Portuguese striker has long been at the center of many exit rumours, with the Portuguese star keen to return to a Champions League side to continue fueling his goalscoring record. Atlético, Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, Naples and even… OM. Several issues punctuated the summer. But the most concrete approach came from elsewhere.

Indeed, The Sun returns this Monday to the hallucinating offer that Cristiano Ronaldo rejected from Saudi Arabia. While Al-Nassr was also on the spot, Al-Hilal would above all have put on the table a totally crazy proposal, with a weekly salary of 2.3 million euros, or more than 270 million a year, which would have exploded all records in terms of football salary.

Saudi Arabia won’t give up on Cristiano Ronaldo

And obviously, Saudi Arabia does not let CR7 go. Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi federation, confided in The Athletic by entrusting the ambitions of his country for CR7. “We would like to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Saudi League. It would bring huge positive feedback and it would be great news for everyone. I’m sure everyone knows the achievements and records of Cristiano Ronaldo who is also a great role model as a player. I say to myself: ‘Why not?’. I’m sure it would be a very expensive deal, of course, but we’ve seen our clubs get higher incomes over the last couple of years. We have already seen great players who used to play in the Premier League come to the Saudi League. I love Cristiano Ronaldo as a player and would love to see him play in Saudi Arabia. An offer in January? To be honest, I don’t have the answer. »