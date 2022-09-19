Cristiano Ronaldo rejected by Olympique de Marseille
Eager to compete in the Champions League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo is probing as best he can from many stables on the Old Continent, without success. Recently, Borussia Dortmund closed the door to CR7. But the latest news, it is now the turn of a French club to ruin the hopes of the Portuguese.
The future of Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be more and more sealed. Eager to play in the Champions League this season, the Portuguese superstar has inquired with several clubs competing for it. But for now, only refusals are to be listed.
11 days from the end of the summer transfer window, no concrete lead was offered to him. Therefore, a second season in a row at Manchester United seems the most likely outcome. But the former Real Madrid is not giving up, even if it means not rallying a favorite for the European coronation.
After having suffered yet another refusal from Borussia Dortmund, the native of Madeira was also offered to OM. Indeed, this Friday, a rumor was launched on Twitter by a transalpine journalist.
The latter claimed that there were real contacts between the Marseille club and the player’s agent Jorge Mendes. However, according to RMC Sport, CR7 does not appear on the Olympian club’s small papers and has no intention of securing his services. The end of a dream for Marseille supporters.
