Cristiano Ronaldo replacement? “A humiliated legend” Duluc – Sport.fr

As Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Manchester United becomes complex, Vincent Duluc, journalist at L’Équipe, explains the former Real Madrid player is no longer fit to play at the highest level.

With one year left on his contract at Manchester United, the Portuguese, who wanted to leave the club with the aim of playing in the Champions League, will play well at Manchester United this season. In the 2-1 victory of the Reds Devils against Liverpool, he came into play only in the 85th minute of play. For Vincent Duluc, the substitute status is an “absolute humiliation” for the Portuguese. The journalist also believes that he is no longer fit to play at the highest level.

“He was never a substitute. It’s the first time it’s happened to him. It is an absolute humiliation. Before he arrives, Manchester United are 2nd, and after his arrival, they finish 6th and with 16 goals less than the season before. The problem is not his age, but the player he has become. What was he doing five years ago that he no longer does today? He hasn’t dribbled for eight years. The problem is his obsession with statistics. It was he who asked to leave because a year without improving his stats in C1 is a lost year. He will go to Sheriff Tiraspol. Ten Hag is knowingly lying when he says he’s counting on him. He cannot say otherwise. Him, he wants someone who does dry cleaning”explained the journalist for The chain L’Equipe.

No, you’re not dreaming, we are not at the PMU in Bobigny, nor at the bar of Marly Gommont but of course Team 21. And the eminent journalist Vincent Duluc has just released “Cristiano Ronaldo is guilty of not managing to make MU play well” Scary.. pic.twitter.com/wrOj4muJ4Z — 𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕕𝕠 🔴 (@Sendo922) August 17, 2022

