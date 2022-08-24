Cristiano Ronaldo replacement? “Absolute humiliation” for Duluc – Sport.fr

As Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Manchester United becomes increasingly complex a few days before the summer transfer window closes, Vincent Duluc, journalist at L’Équipe, explains the former Real Madrid player is no longer fit to play at the highest level.

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play next season? While he has one year left on his contract at Manchester United, the Portuguese wants to leave the club with the aim of playing in the Champions League. Problem, no club wants to recruit the historic number 7 of Real Madrid. Monday evening, during the 2-1 victory of the Reds Devils against Liverpool, he came into play only in the 85th minute of play. For Vincent Duluc, the substitute status is an “absolute humiliation” for the Portuguese. The journalist also believes that he is no longer fit to play at the highest level.

“He was never a substitute. It’s the first time it’s happened to him. It is an absolute humiliation. Before he arrives, Manchester United are 2nd, and after his arrival, they finish 6th and with 16 goals less than the season before. The problem is not his age, but the player he has become. What was he doing five years ago that he no longer does today? He hasn’t dribbled for eight years. The problem is his obsession with statistics. It was he who asked to leave because a year without improving his stats in C1 is a lost year. He will go to Sheriff Tiraspol. Ten Hag is knowingly lying when he says he’s counting on him. He cannot say otherwise. Him, he wants someone who does dry cleaning”explained the journalist for The chain L’Equipe.