Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly asked to be released from his final year of contract

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is said to have started discussions with Manchester United, would have taken the opportunity to ask to be released from his last year of contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo Will he wear the Manchester United shirt again? It seems unlikely as the Portuguese star’s desire to leave the English club is strong. The latter absolutely wants to play in the Champions League this season and is doing everything to be able to leave the Red Devils. During the first discussions which began on Wednesday, the former Real Madrid player would have asked his leaders to release him from his last year of contract.

Manchester United inflexible?

Manchester United have reserved their response as the Premier League club could free themselves of a salary of around 450,000 euros per week. But according to the Daily Mail, the Mancunian leaders seem to want to remain inflexible. They reportedly let Cristiano Ronaldo know that they have no intention of letting him go. Whether in the form of a transfer, a loan or free.

Mendes goes door to door

Atletico Madrid for a time interested in welcoming him must face the revolt of his supporters. The latter made it known by banners interposed their disagreement on a potential arrival of the former Real Madrid player. Meanwhile, Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese player’s agent, continues his work to find a base for his prestigious client. He believes that a free Cristiano Ronaldo will be easier to fit than with a transfer.

