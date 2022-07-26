Cristiano Ronaldo reports to Manchester after three weeks out

The superstar arrived Tuesday with his agent Jorge Mendes, more than three weeks after the scheduled resumption. According to British media, a discussion about Ronaldo’s future will take place with head coach Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old striker has been absent for the past few weeks, officially for “family reasons”. Ronaldo was actually supposed to introduce himself to the new head coach earlier this month in Manchester. A few days earlier, English media reported that the Portuguese had asked the club’s management to allow him to leave, despite having a contract running until the end of the season. Manchester United finished last season in 6th place in the Premier League and are therefore absent from the Champions League.

Ten Hag has repeatedly stressed that Ronaldo is part of his plans and therefore not for sale. The 52-year-old Dutchman had an interview with the Portuguese shortly before leaving for Asia on a preparation tour.

Without Ronaldo, ten Hag’s team won friendlies in Thailand and Australia against Liverpool (4-0), Melbourne Victory (4-1) and Crystal Palace (3-1), and drew against Aston Villa (2-2). This weekend, matches are scheduled against Atlético Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.

Ronaldo was Man United’s top scorer in the Premier League with 18 goals last season. Rumor has it at Bayern Munich or Atlético Madrid.