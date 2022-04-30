Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a Manchester United that moves further away from the Champions League

Manchester, England.

Manchester United took another step back on Thursday in their almost lost fight to play the next edition of the Champions League after drawing 1-1 at home against Chelsea, unable to beat a team that survived thanks to the interventions of David de Gea and to the voracity of Cristiano Ronaldoon matchday 37 of the Premier League. Both are the floats on which Manchester United stands. One, with its stops. The other, with his goals. And, against Chelsea, they emerged again to give at least one point to their team in the early game of the thirty-sixth day of the Premier League.

Manchester United maintained their usual pattern of the season against Chelsea. It is a team incapable of developing a game; has no possession; does not defend well; his rivals reach him from above, from the sides and inside; it is a broken toy and needs an urgent repair. Few are saved: De Gea, Cristiano when he can, Bruno Fernandes and a few more. When he lands at his new club, manager Erik ten Hag will have his work cut out for him to resurrect a corpse. Against Chelsea, especially in the first half, it was a festival. He survived thanks to De Gea, again very inspired and with his fists knocking on Luis Enrique’s door again after his absence in the last international call-up of the Spanish team.

The United goalkeeper has been in tune in the final stretch of the course. He is a key player in his team, which, without him, would have given up any hope of finishing the season in European positions long ago. It was the nightmare of Kai Havertz, who found himself on two occasions with two incredible interventions by David de Gea. One, in a hand in hand that he covered in a huge way with the parts of him to the German striker. The other, in a header that ended in nothing thanks to his intervention. His was the merit of leaving the goalless goal after the initial 45 minutes.

THE GOALS ARRIVED In the second act, he failed to prevent Chelsea from taking the lead. Marcos Alonso, with a great volley, opened the scoring with half an hour to go. De Gea could not do anything in the fourth goal of the course for the Spanish side of the London team that put United on the ropes. Then the usual appeared. Cristiano, although he is missing, is still life insurance for his team. He is, without a doubt, the goal man for Ralf Rangnick’s side. The data speaks for itself: he has scored eight of the last nine goals for ‘The Red Devils’ and only Fred appears on United’s list of scorers in recent games.

His latest victim, Chelsea, succumbed to the voracity of the Portuguese striker, who took advantage of a pass over Nemanja Matic’s defense to mercilessly shoot Édouard Mendy. Cristiano, after fourteen years, scored a goal against Chelsea again. Before, he had only done one to him, in the 2008 Champions League final. However, his goal, the seventeenth that marks this course, was not enough for United, who needed the victory yes or yes to continue dreaming of entering the Champions League. And it could have been worse, because Reece James found a post in a shot with ten minutes remaining that could have given the three points to Chelsea, who will remain in third place.

United are running out of time. He accumulates 55 units, is five away from Arsenal, the last club that would play in the Champions League at the moment, and has two more games than Mikel Arteta’s team. He will close out the season by taking on Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace. You will need to win everything and hope for a miracle. Cristiano and De Gea may not be enough to achieve it. This 66th point of the league season allows the ‘Blues’, third in the standings, to take another small step towards their goal of qualifying for the next Champions League, which the top four finishers will access in England.