Cristiano Ronaldo: Response of the mother of the attacked child to CR7’s apology – International Soccer – Sports

A video in which you can see how Cristiano Ronaldo throws the cell phone on the floor to a fan who was recording it has the Portuguese star in the eye of the hurricane.

According to information from the ‘Liverpool Echo’, the affected fan would have been Jake Harding, a 14-year-old minor who is autistic and suffers from dyspraxia. His mother, Sarah Kelly, gave her testimony to the medium in question.

“He is an autistic child and has been attacked by a soccer player, that is how I see it as a mother. He is really upset about it and completely discourages him from going back to a match. This is the first football game he’s ever been to and this has happened…” Kelly said.

The issue escalated to such a point that Merseyside Police confirmed in a statement that they are investigating an incident.”in the match Everton vs. Manchester United, at Goodison Park, which involved a United player as he was walking off the pitch. We will talk to all parties involved“.

@MerseyPolice can confirm that they’re carrying out an investigating following an incident at the #EVEMAN match at Goodison involving a @ManUtd player as they were walking off the pitch and will be speaking to all parties involved. — MerPol Everton FC (@MerPolEFC) April 10, 2022

The apology: ‘Dealing with emotions is never easy’

Given the controversy unleashed by the clip, Ronaldo dedicated a short apology to the fan, highlighting that it is necessary to control your temper in order to set a good example for your followers.

“It is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult times like the one we are experiencing. However, we always have to be respectful, patient and set an example for all young people who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this fan to watch a game at Old Trafford, as a show of fair play and sportsmanship,” were his words in a post on his Instagram account.

The response: ‘I find it very, very rude’

For her part, Sarah went out to the media, specifically the local newspaper ‘The Telegraph’, to express her discontent regarding CR7’s excuses: “The apology or lack of apology was what made me even angrier.”

Jacob is obsessed with Everton and football. It is his passion. He just took a complete shine off the game, the win, the experience.

He also published on social networks that what the footballer wrote is not an apology: “I thought, ‘How rude, you’re telling everyone that you’ve apologized and you haven’t. He had several hours to reflect on it. He should have found out our contact details…be private, say he had spoken to us and post something. I would have been happy with that.”

“I was quite surprised that United hadn’t put out a statement asking us to get in touch, just something a bit sincere, instead of Ronaldo saying ‘the fan can come to me’. That strikes me as very, very rude. Why would we as Everton fans go to United? He put, ‘this follower’. He doesn’t say if he was an Everton or United fan. It’s just a very, very weak apology in my opinion,” Sarah wrote on her Facebook account.

Finally, he recounted a conversation he would have had with his son, who was a fan of the team and the footballer: “I asked him: ‘Would you like to go? Ronaldo said we could go to United’. He said, ‘No, Mom, I would never want to see him again.’ That’s annoying because Ronaldo was one of the reasons he wanted to go to the United game.“.

