Cristiano Ronaldo, responsible for all the evils?

Cristiano Ronaldo could be released by Manchester United. Indeed, the leaders of the Red Devils believe that the attitude of the Portuguese star shattered the good preparation carried out under the orders of Erik Ten Hag.

Manchester United could leave Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the Mancunian club during the 2022 summer transfer window amid concerns about how the striker’s mood is affecting morale in the squad. Manager Erik ten Hag’s public stance has been that 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and part of his plans.

Cristiano Ronaldo guilty of the bad start to the season?

However, according to Sky Sports, senior club officials were alarmed at how quickly the overwhelmingly positive feelings around camp generated during a successful pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia have faded. Cristiano Ronaldo has one year left on the contract he signed less than 12 months ago but wants United to let him go this summer. While back-to-back Premier League defeats to Brighton and Brentford have clearly rattled United, part of the bigger picture has been attributed to Ronaldo.