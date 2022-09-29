Cristiano Ronaldo retired? Antonio Cassano’s opinion

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the decline and some wonder about the rest of his career. Like Antonio Cassano, former striker, who advises the Portuguese star to end his career.

Antonio Cassano, former Italian football star, who played forward, believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is at the end of his career. And advises him to make a radical decision: “At this point, Cristiano should do himself a favor and understand that if you don’t reach a certain level, you have to close the shop” he said reports Corriere Dello Sport.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo end his career on the bench?

For Antonio Cassano, Cristiano Ronaldo risks humiliation if he persists in continuing to play: “He won everything, he was a phenomenon. But stop! You have to stop or you will just fall to the bench” he added. It remains to be seen whether this message will be accepted by the principal concerned. The latter still hopes to join a club playing in the Champions League during the next Premier League transfer window.

